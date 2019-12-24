Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3741 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,866. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

