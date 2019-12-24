Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,731. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

