Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

LVL remained flat at $$12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

