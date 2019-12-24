Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0064 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

