Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1893 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of EWMC opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.