Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

