Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3912 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $70.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.