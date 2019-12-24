Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1711 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

XMMO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,483. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92.

