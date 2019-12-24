Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09.

