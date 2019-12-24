Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

PSCT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $96.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.