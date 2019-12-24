Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PSCU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

