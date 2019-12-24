Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.55

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5466 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

NYSEARCA:CSD opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.