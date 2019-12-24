Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

