Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. 172,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,278. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

