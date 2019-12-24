Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA PVI remained flat at $$24.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

