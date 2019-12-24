Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

