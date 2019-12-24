Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISTR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

ISTR stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

