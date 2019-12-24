Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2019 – Principia Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Principia Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2019 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/9/2019 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Principia Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – Principia Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $61.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 77,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,800.00. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $11,114,259.04. In the last three months, insiders have bought 491,242 shares of company stock valued at $15,517,679 and have sold 46,000 shares valued at $2,188,962. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 129.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

