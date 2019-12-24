Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Western Life Group (NWLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI):

  • 12/20/2019 – National Western Life Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/13/2019 – National Western Life Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/9/2019 – National Western Life Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
  • 12/7/2019 – National Western Life Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
  • 11/19/2019 – National Western Life Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/10/2019 – National Western Life Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/5/2019 – National Western Life Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/4/2019 – National Western Life Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $286.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.87. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $314.25.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

