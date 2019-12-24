Investors Purchase Large Volume of Antero Midstream Call Options (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of 974% compared to the average daily volume of 572 call options.

Shares of AM opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

