Investors Purchase Large Volume of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,312% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

