IoT Chain Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $2.63 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bibox and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.