Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 17,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.