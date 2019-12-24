iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.76

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.76 and last traded at $209.88, with a volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.