iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.52

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 19398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWL)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

