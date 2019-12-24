iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.51

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $166.32, with a volume of 557612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after acquiring an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

