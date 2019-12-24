iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

