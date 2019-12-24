Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 44,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 63.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

