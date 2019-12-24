Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $11.46 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

