Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Insider Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 10,000 Shares

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JAG opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.05. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAG shares. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

