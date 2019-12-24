Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $327,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC)

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

