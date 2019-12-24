JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) versus RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RASF) Critical Analysis

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 4.94% 0.99% 0.53% RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and RAIT Financial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $644.18 million 8.28 $39.92 million $1.73 22.99 RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats RAIT Financial Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.