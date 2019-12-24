Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

