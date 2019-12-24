Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NiSource Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NiSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

NI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

