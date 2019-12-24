Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €92.32 ($107.35) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.15 and its 200 day moving average is €90.68.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

