Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a research note issued on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. Nike has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

