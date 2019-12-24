Jewel (JWL) Market Capitalization Hits $30.38 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Jewel token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00007608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $732,229.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

About Jewel

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

