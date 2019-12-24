John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

