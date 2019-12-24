Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

JOUT opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

