Joincoin (J) Market Cap Tops $6,006.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. Joincoin has a total market cap of $6,006.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,360,078 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

