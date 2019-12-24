JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 3,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.