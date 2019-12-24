JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.57 (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

BBJP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 58,728 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

