JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $192.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Ecolab by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.