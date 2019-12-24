JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $60.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.50 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Inogen has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Inogen’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Inogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.