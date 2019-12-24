JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $31.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.36.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 221,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,548,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 101.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $11,983,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,436,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

