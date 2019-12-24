JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $55.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

