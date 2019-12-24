JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $437.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $437.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.22.

Humana stock opened at $367.76 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

