JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.01.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $139.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.