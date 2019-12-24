JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $282.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.02.

CI opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

