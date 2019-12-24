JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $190.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.26.

CMI opened at $181.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

